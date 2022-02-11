People have rejected looters, plunderers, says Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the people of Pakistan fully supported the PTI as they had rightly proved that they would always side with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed these views during his visit to Narowal and Shakargarh where a large number of party workers gathered. He was warmly welcomed and flower petals were showered on his arrival. Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah and PTI Punjab Secretary Information Musarrat Jamshed Cheema accompanied the Federal Minister. Shafqat Mahmood while addressing the party workers said that he was a worker of PTI and deeply appreciated the respect accorded to him by the people of Narowal. He said that the people of Pakistan had rejected the looters and plunderers as they would always support the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Minister said the PTI government fulfilled its party manifesto to provide maximum relief to the masses, adding that those who piled up massive wealth and assets abroad would never remain sincere to their country and to the people of Pakistan. He stressed the PTI government had launched National Health Card facility to provide free treatment up to rupees one million to every Pakistani and through this they could get free treatment in all public and private hospitals.













