PM was right not to shake hands with Shehbaz: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision not to shake hands with the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was right, as now more documented proofs of his and his sons’ corruption had started to surface.

“We are asked as to why the prime minister does not talk to Shehbaz Sharif. We are asked to abandon the accountability process and move ahead through dialogue. However, the new documentary proofs about Shehbaz and his sons have once again proved that the prime minister’s decision of not talking and shaking hands with a corrupt individual was absolutely right,” he told a press conference here at the PTV Headquarters.

He said the total worth of Shehbaz Sharif and family’s assets in 1990 was Rs2.1 million, but surprisingly they collectively paid Rs 14.8 million tax in 1998 as per their returns. Then, in 2018 each and every member of his family owned property worth around seven to eight billion rupees. “And this is all what they themselves have declared,” he added.

He said it was not wise to expect that the prime minister would shake hands with a corrupt individual like Shehbaz Sharif.

“Whatever the loss may be, it is quite clear that the prime minister is not going to do that (talk with the corrupt leaders).

Gill also shared the recent documents, submitted by the United Kingdom’s super anti-corruption force National Crime Agency (NCA) in a court against the corruption of Shehbaz and his son Suleman Shehbaz. It was the agency of the same country where the Sharifs preferred to go for medical checkup and treatment, he added. “You (Sharifs) trust them and even for hair transplantation you go there.”

He said according to the NCA, Suleman stated that he did not have pocket money and someone with the name of Zulfiqar was supporting him. He said as per an NCA document, Suleman took millions of rupees from Zulfiqar to meet his day to day needs.

The minister also shared another NCA document according to which Shahbaz purchased a flat in Central London for which he had received a loan from a British Pakistani Aneel Musarrat. “According to this document when that flat was sold its amount did not go back to Aneel but was transferred to Suleman’s account.”

“There are thousands of such others documents about their corruption and they will keep on appearing with the passage of time.” He said the documents revealed that even their peon with the name of Malik Maqsood owned property worth billions of rupees. “Irrespective of any benefit or loss the prime minister will not sit with the corrupt. The war against the corrupt has begun,” he added. Dr Gill said the masses had become aware that those people came into power only to plunder the national wealth. “But they’ll have to pay back all the looted money, the one which has been revealed and that one which is yet to be revealed.”