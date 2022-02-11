Pakistan known for world’s highest mountain peaks

Internationally known as home to the world’s second tallest mountain K-2 (8,611meters), Pakistan is a unique country for having five highest mountain peaks of over 8,000 meters and 108 peaks above 7,000 meters on earth attracting trekkers, mountaineers and adventure sports lovers from across the world to explore.

A country with centuries old Ghandhara and Indus civilizations, indigenous Kalash culture, geographical, and ethnic diversity, Pakistan’s 61 percent areas are covered by mountains including five of the world’s tallest picturesque peaks including K-2 (8,611m), Nanga Parbath (8,126m), Gasherbrum-I (8,068m), Broad Peak (8,047m) and Broad Peak Middle (8016m) that was beyond the human imagination.

Known as mountains’ wonder, Pakistan’s five peaks are among the 14 peaks of above 8,000 meters height found on this planet. The country is also blessed with 108 peaks of above 7,000 meters and thousands more peaks of above 6,000 and 5000 meters height draw mountaineers and adventure sports lovers from across the globe throughout the year.

Blessed with the highest mountains ranges of Hamalya, Karakuram and Hindokash, Pakistan’s northern cities including Gilgit, Chilas, Hunza, Sakardu, Astore in Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Torghar, Abbottabad, Manshera, Suleman Range in DI Khan, merged areas in KP, Murree in northern Punjab and Azad Kashmir are the most suitable for mountains tourism.

In addition to archeological, religious and ecotourism attractions, Khyber Pakthunkhwa has bestowed with over 1,130 mountains peaks including picturesque Tirich Mir (7,708m), the tallest mountain peak in Hindukash range and the world highest outside Himalaya and Karakuram ranges and Boni Zom peak (6,542m).