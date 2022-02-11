IGP takes notice of misbehaviour of DSP with citizen

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of violence against staff / citizen by DSP Gulberg at the gate of Gaddafi Stadium and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The IG Punjab directed DIG Operations to personally conduct inquiry into the incident and submit report to him at the earliest. He said that incidents of indecent or immoral behavior with subordinate staff and citizens were not acceptable so further action would be taken in the light of the inquiry.

He issued special instructions to Lahore police on the occasion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore for the security of players and spectators and for better traffic management.

The IG Punjab directed police personnel to perform their duties with diligence and treat citizens with courtesy.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that implementation of approved traffic plan should be ensured for the convenience of the citizens and smooth flow of traffic. In this regard, additional wardens should be posted on the roads of alternative routes to control the additional traffic congestion, he said and added that there should be no obstruction in the movement of emergency services vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade and diversions should be made for the transportation of teams.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed senior officers to review traffic management themselves and ensure smooth flow of traffic in all cases. He said that the citizens should be made aware of the traffic situation through the Rasta app, Rasta FM 88.6 social media and media.

The IGP said that during the PSL matches, all the police teams should be on high alert and perform their duties and play their responsible role in the journey of revival of cricket in the beloved homeland by providing a peaceful environment to the cricket fans.