Pakistan lauds China’s sports diplomacy for shared future

Speakers including those from Pakistan at a webinar lauded China’s Sports Diplomacy for shared future, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Thursday. The webinar on “Beijing Winter Olympics: Sports Diplomacy for Shared Future” was organized by Friends of BRI Forum.

It was noted that China has ignited peace, development, and shared prosperity through sports diplomacy during the Winter Olympics 2022. As world leaders and sports teams came together to support China’s Winter Olympic Games, peace and friendship have been strengthened, and all the false politicization has been neutralized.

There is a greater chance for countries to collaborate and build a shared future. Pakistan and China’s strong partnership is essential for regional peace and security, the speakers said. While moderating the session, Farhat Asif, Co-Founder of Friends of BRI Forum, highlighted that the webinar had been organized to engage in intellectual discourse on China’s vision of sports diplomacy in the context of the Olympic games.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagmana Hashmi, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to EU and China, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit had been instrumental in rejuvenating Pakistan-China relations. She added that games are a medium of cooperation and necessary to reduce tensions amongst groups.

Furthermore, Ambassador Hashmi also stressed the mutually beneficial relationship between China and Pakistan. She underscored that the friendship between Pakistan and China is based on mutual respect and cooperation, with both parties benefiting from each other. She urged for even greater collaboration between the two states in diverse sectors to improve and strengthen collaboration.

Dr. Wang Li, Research Fellow, Center for Global Security & Governance, University of Aberdeen, Scotland, said China’s commitment to hosting the Olympics in the face of such circumstances showcased its economic development, its financial capacity to organize any mega international event, and its strength in global diplomacy. He touched on China’s increasing technological and innovative developments as a global superpower. Dr. Wang also expressed his view that the unity between Pakistan and China cemented peace and security in the South Asian region.

Dr. Sajid Khursheed, HOD, Canadian International School, Beijing, China, has shared an eyewitness account of the Beijing Winter Olympics, specifically his participation in the grandiose opening ceremony. He said that the organizers had strictly followed all the World Health Organisation-related protocols. Dr. Khursheed also remarked that thousands of volunteers work around the clock, making monumental efforts to bring the games to life.

Huang Yan, Global Communication Manager in Zhejiang, China, explained the exciting highlights of the Beijing Winter Olympics. She explained the role of media, especially digital media, that has made a far-reaching impact on certain instances on people across the globe. Individuals took to social media sites such as TikTok and Twitter to share their sentiments, earning warm acknowledgments and recognition worldwide. She believes that the media has made substantial contributions towards building lasting relationships and removing prejudices. Many media persons, students, and academicians from different parts of the world attended the webinar.