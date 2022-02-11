Six killed in Mogadishu restaurant blast

At least six people were killed in the Somali capital Thursday in a suspected suicide bombing at a restaurant near a security checkpoint leading to the presidential palace, a security official said.

“The area was densely populated when the blast occurred and some of the victims, most of them civilians, are seriously wounded,” security official AbdullahiMuktar told AFP.

He said six people died and 12 were injured.”The incident is still (being) investigated to know the exact details but preliminary observation we have indicates that someone carried out the blast,” he said. Mogadishu’s Aamin Ambulance Service confirmed the fatalities in a statement sent to journalists, but said the attack had wounded 13.”The blast was huge, and I saw ambulances carrying wounded victims, some of them with serious injuries,” witness Mohamed Tahlil said.

Mogadishu has seen a spate of attacks in recent weeks as Somalia limps through a political crisis caused by long-running disagreements over delayed elections.Somalia’s president and prime minister have been at loggerheads over the process, which is more than a year late and has been marred by violence.