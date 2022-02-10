Unknown assailants threatened a man in Lahore’s Iqbal Town area

The police, on February 7, had registered an FIR on the request of the petitioner Zahid Hussain. According to the FIR, Zahid said that two unknown men on a Honda 125, on February 7, came and knocked on his door in Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Town’s area. He said that after he opened the door, one of them showed a T.T Pistol to him and threatened to kill his brother Afzaal Hussain upon his arrival from abroad. The assaulters further asserted that the banned outfit SS have a strong and wide network in the country and won’t spare Afzaal if he hides anywhere in the country in case the latter doesn’t pay them the demanded ransom money.

Zahid Hussain further said that this incident happened after his brother informed him that the latter’s case has gotten rejected from IRB Toronto in the middle of January 2022. According to him, his brother felt dejected and hurt, and told that he is coming back to Pakistan along with the family. Zahid said that this news somehow got leaked to the banned outfit SS through some people of their area, therefore, they came to threaten me.

After threatening, the unknown men also opened two fires in the air and escaped from the scene. After the incident, Afzaal’s brother Zahid called the police out of fear. He further said that the police arrived on the scene and recorded the statement of his statement. He said that the police also found two holes of T.T. Pistol’s fire.

In another statement, Afzaal Hussain said that the an FIR has been lodged but no arrests have been made yet.