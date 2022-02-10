CM announces 12 new universities

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced establishment of 12 new universities in different districts and directed to take steps without delay to approve the charter.

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun who called on him at CM Office on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest. The CM was briefed that 197 higher education projects were being completed with Rs 15 billion.

The government was striving to provide the best higher education opportunities to the youth, especially the women, at their doorsteps, he said and vowed that the PTI-led government would transform Punjab into a hub of quality higher education. Improvement in the global ranking of Punjab based universities was a welcome sign, he added. The secretary Higher Education Department and others were also present.