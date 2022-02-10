Punjab first province to formulate interfaith harmony policy: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that Punjab is the first province where interfaith policy has been formulated.

While attending the Awaaz Forum-2 consultation at a hotel on Thursday, he said unfortunately no importance had been given to interfaith issues in the past. In 2018, for the first time, a minority empowerment package was introduced, and record budget was allocated for the Human Rights Department. He said that every positive suggestion from the participants through Awaaz Forum would be welcomed.

Addressing the forum, Director Human Rights Muhammad Yousuf said that the Department of Human Rights stands by all welfare organisations working together in the service of suffering humanity and was giving importance to all suggestions, put forward for betterment of human rights. The minister said that recently, the interfaith harmony week was observed in the province. Various events were organised across the province to promote brotherhood.

He added that for the first time in history, scholarship funds had been increased, while the Punjab government was promoting religious tourism and working on renovation of Gurdwaras and temples, etc. He said that the Human Rights Department had announced model locality scheme, In this regard work on Yuhanabad, Warispura and Kanju Mohalla was underway. He assured the participants that positive suggestions would be welcomed through Awaaz Forum.

At the end of the forum, a shield was also presented to the provincial minister by the Forum. Representatives of Awaaz Forum from 13 districts, welfare organisations, Javed William from Faces of Pakistan, and social activists attended the event.