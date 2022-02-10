DC inaugurates urban Miyawaki forest to control environmental pollution

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated urban Miyawaki forest at dream garden colony, a step to control environmental pollution in the city of Saints. Speaking on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that over 7,000 prepared trees would be planted on six kanal land. The Miyawaki forest would completely be prepared within three years.

He said the tree-plantation drive was underway in connection with clean and green Pakistan as funds fixed for tree-plantation in all uplift projects. The DC also planted saplings along with district officials. On this occasion, MDA DG Qaiser Saleem, PHA Chairman Ijaz Hussain Janjua and others were present.