Farmers urged to grow sugarcane crop

BAHAWALPUR: Farmers’ community was urged to grow sugarcane crop at maximum level to earn a better livelihood as sugarcane was considered as cash crop.

This was said by Head of Sugarcane Development and Sugarcae Advisor, Chaudhary Muhammad Younas who was addressing a gathering of farmers here. He said that best time for starting sugarcane sowing in fields was month of February. He said that growers could get more yield of their sugarcane crop by spreading fertilizers in sugarcane fields. He said that sugarcane was considered as cash crop across the world.