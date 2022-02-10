Examining current audit paras’ top priority of PAC: Chairman PAC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Member National Assembly, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said examining current audit paras of 2019-20 was the top priority of the committee.

Talking to media after postponing PAC meeting, he said committee had received 28,000 audit objections out of which 5,000 have been disposed off so far.

He said on the PAC directives, maximum departments had started holding regular Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meetings. He also lauded the

sub-committees of PAC for disposing off maximum audit paras.

Chairman Committee also issued directives for holding a meeting with the conveners of the sub-committees in which their performance would be reviewed.

Earlier, the committee also offered Fateha for the departed soul of father of member of PAC Member National Assembly Hina Rabbani Khar.

Chairman of the committee and members of the committee also separately condoled with MNA Rabbani.

Later, the committee unanimously decided to postpone the meeting due to the absence of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Revenue Division.

Chairman PAC said, Chairman FBR had conveyed that he was unable to attend today’s meeting but his presence was essential to proceed the agenda.

Members of the committee including Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif and MNA Riaz Fatyana also attended the meeting.