COVID-19: Pakistan logs 3,914 new cases, 47 deaths in a day

On Thursday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 47 coronavirus deaths and 3,914 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,474,161 nationwide. However, the overall death toll surged 29,648.

Moreover, a total of 54,638 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 3,914 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 5,459 more people were recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,359,757.As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country is 84,670.

Meanwhile, 13,298 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,954 in Sindh, 6,082 in KP, 990 in Islamabad, 765 in Azad Kashmir, 370 in Balochistan and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.