Traffic Police launches awareness campaign

BAHAWALPUR: Following the program, “Safe Road Safe Future” initiated by Inspector General Police, Punjab, the Traffic Police have launched awareness campaign across the district.

According to a spokesman, Bahawalpur police, teams of the Traffic Police distributed pamphlets among the drivers on roads, urging them to follow traffic rules.

It is essential for all drivers to carry their driver’s license with them at all times. Keeping all registered documents besides of avoiding use of mobile phone while driving their vehicles to ensure a smooth journey

They were asked to wear seat ballet and use indicators when turn their vehicle. The motorcyclists were asked to wear helmet and install side mirror on their bike.