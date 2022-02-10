Daily Times

Azam Jamil assures federal govt’s assistance in archaeological development in KP

APP

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Tourism, Azam Jamil has lauded the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to restore exploration and archaeological development and other initiatives for heritage tourism in the province.

He said this during a visit to Peshawar Museum, Gor Khatri and  Sethi House.

Director Archaeology and Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad gave a detailed briefing to SAPM on the historical sites of Peshawar.

SAPM assured that federal government will provide all possible assistance for the development of archaeology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

