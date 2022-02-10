NPO to organize training on ‘Educational Management System’ on Feb 17

ISLAMABAD: National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) is going to organize a workshop on “ISO 21001:2018 Educational Management System” on Thursday, February 17.

The workshop was focusing on introduction and importance of International Organization for Standardization(ISO) 21001, defining processes in educational organizations, who are suppliers and what are customers’ expectations from educational organization, context and scope of ISO 21001, leadership role in educational organizations, development of education policy and planning techniques, resources and support for implementing management system in educational organizations, performance evaluation and continual improvement system.

The program consists of presentation, virtual group discussions, exercise and activities. The programme has been designed for CEOs, professors, teachers, senior management of universities, colleges, schools and students.