Voting for phase-1 elections underway in India’s biggest state Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Voting is going on for the first phase of state elections in India’s largest state Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Polling of votes is underway in 58 Assembly constituencies across as many as 11 districts in the state. The voting began at 7:00 a.m. and will end at 6:00 p.m local time. The districts where the voting is being held are Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, and Mathura. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 22.7 million people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Voting is to take place in Uttar Pradesh in seven different phases. Four other states – Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa are also witnessing Assembly polls simultaneously in February-March. Results are slated to be announced on March 10.