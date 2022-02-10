KSE-100 ends at new high

The benchmark KSE-100 Index added gains throughout the day to close over the 46,000-point barrier on Wednesday, bucking the trend of recent declines fueled by expectations of solid corporate earnings in the country. The total number of shares traded on the all-share index increased by almost 243 million, indicating a noticeable rise.

At the closing, the KSE-100 had gained 391.81 points, or 0.85 percent, to finish at 46,339.76, a gain of 0.85 percent. The closing level of the KSE-100 is the highest it has been since November 19, last year.

In recent months, the index has failed to break through the 46,000-point threshold, with only one such break occurring earlier this month.

As Topline Securities said in its post-market commentary, “Pakistani stocks pushed forward the positive trend to welcome good corporate profits coupled with substantial dividends.”

In the morning, investors firmly selected blue-chip equities from the KSE-100 Index, which remained in the green zone all day.

Banking (126.8 points), fertiliser (77.43 points), and oil and gas exploration were among the industries that helped to boost the benchmark index’s performance (41.49 points).

The total volume of the all-share index surged to 243.15 million shares on Wednesday, up from 187.38 million shares on Tuesday. The value of shares traded increased as well, rising to Rs9.94 billion from Rs7.1 billion in the previous day, according to the data.

There were 16.81 million shares traded in total, with Treet Corporation being the most active, followed by K-Electric Limited with 13.78 million shares and Hum Network with 12.50 million shares.On Wednesday, shares in 368 companies were traded, with 242 companies reporting gains, 103 companies reporting losses, and 23 companies reporting no change.