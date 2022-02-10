Tarin assures drought-hit farmers of support

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday assured the government’s full support for drought hit farmers of Thal region and directed the President Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to take measures for providing relief to growers of the effected area. He held a meeting with Malik Muhammad Ehsan ullah Tiwana, Member National Assembly.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, President ZTBL and senior officers also attended the meeting, said a press release.

Malik Muhammad Ehsan ullah Tiwana apprised the meeting on the problems and issues of the small farmers of Thal area who are severely affected by consistent drought and are unable to pay the agriculture loans and sought support of the government to address their issues and provide them adequate relief. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that present government was promoting agriculture and providing a number of incentives to the farmers for their support and better yields.

He suggested insurance of crops for sustainable support of the farmers. The finance minister further assured of the government’s full support to the farmers and asked President ZTBL to provide relief to the drought hit farmers of Thal region by waiving-off part of the loans as per policy. Malik Muhammad Ehsan ullah Tiwana, thanked the finance minister for his support and help to the drought hit farmers of Thal.