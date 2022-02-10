PKR resumes its fall

After finding stable ground in the previous two consecutive sessions, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) declined once again and lost 38 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market as the currency settled the trade at PKR 174.89 per USD. The local unit had closed at PKR 174.5 per USD on February 08.

Despite receiving around $1billion each from Sukuk proceeds and IMF loan, the domestic unit could not manage to gain its strength more than 1.89 rupees in the interbank market unlikely to the market expectations wherein the currency experts anticipated a notable appreciation and stability.

PKR traded within a volatile range of 45 paisa per USD showing an intraday high bid of 174.85 and an intraday low offer of 174.50. The 10-day rupee-dollar parity, after spending a month in a stable zone, again started witnessing volatility in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, the local unit has lost Rs17.34 against the USD from July’21 to date, Whereas, the rupee appreciated by PKR 1.62 in CY22, with the month-to-date (MTD) position showing a gain of 1.05pc, as per the financial analytics.

However, the performance of PKR remained comparatively better against major currencies during one month to date as the local unit appreciated by 1.45pc, 1.25pc, 1.02pc, 1.02pc, 0.97pc, 0.82pc, 0.80pc, and 0.3pc against CHF, GBP, USD, AED, SAR, CNY, JPY, and EUR, respectively.

On another note, within the money market, the overnight repo rate towards the close of the session was 9.75/9.85 percent, whereas the 1-week rate was 9.75/9.85 percent.