Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, February 10, 2022


IT freelancers’ exports up 16.74pc

APP

Information Technology exports of Freelancers have increased by 16.74 percent during the first six months of the current financial year. “Freelancers have earned export revenue of $216.788 million (IT: $163.881m + Non-IT: $52.907m) during July-December 2021 (FY2021-22) at a growth rate of 16.74pc as compared to last year’s export revenue of $185.698 million (IT: $173.327m + Non-IT: $12.371m) during July-December 2020 (FY2020-21)” an official of the ministry told APP. IT export remittances of Freelancers during July-December of FY 2021-22 were $163.881 million accounting for 12.59 percent of the total Islamabad Capital Territory export remittances of $1,301.880 million during the same period.

Submit a Comment