IT freelancers’ exports up 16.74pc

Information Technology exports of Freelancers have increased by 16.74 percent during the first six months of the current financial year. “Freelancers have earned export revenue of $216.788 million (IT: $163.881m + Non-IT: $52.907m) during July-December 2021 (FY2021-22) at a growth rate of 16.74pc as compared to last year’s export revenue of $185.698 million (IT: $173.327m + Non-IT: $12.371m) during July-December 2020 (FY2020-21)” an official of the ministry told APP. IT export remittances of Freelancers during July-December of FY 2021-22 were $163.881 million accounting for 12.59 percent of the total Islamabad Capital Territory export remittances of $1,301.880 million during the same period.













