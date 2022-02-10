Multan Sultans clash with Peshawar Zalmi as PSL’s Lahore leg rolls into action today

LAHORE: The Lahore leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VII rolls into action with first match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday (today). The match starts at 07:30 pm (PST). The first 15 contests of the PSL were held in Karachi’s National Stadium while the last 19 matches of the season will be played Lahore as PCB’s marquee event returns to the headquarters of Pakistan cricket after a two-year gap. With all sides now having played five matches each, defending champions Multan Sultans are on top of the table with 10 points. They are followed by Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars (six points apiece), Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi (four points each) and Karachi Kings (winless). All six teams remain in contention of securing the top-four play-off slots. The 2020 champions Karachi Kings, who lost all their five matches at their home ground in Karachi, are still in the hunt and can still claw their way back into the competition if they undergo a change of fortunes in Lahore. Lahore’s opener Fakhar Zaman meanwhile is presently at the top of the run-getters list with 356 runs at 71.20 and a strike-rate of 173.65. Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan who has been in red-hot form with both bat and ball, leads the bowlers list with 14 wickets from five games at 8.57 (economy rate 6.00).

All six captains are looking forward to the Lahore-leg with the battle set to intensify for the prestigious PSL trophy. Islamabad United skipper Shadab said: “I am really pleased with our performance in Karachi and despite a narrow loss to Lahore, being top two on the points table at the half-way stage is impressive. The team has played the brand of cricket that we are known for and have shown full commitment which as a captain is all I ask for. I am also happy with my own performances and contributing to the team’s success, and want to continue to lead my team from the front. We are fully focused on not only qualifying for the play-offs but on regaining the trophy that we last won in 2018. The United squad is full of talent and the players in our squad are willing to give it their all for the team.”

Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam said: “It has been a really tough start for us and we are left with no option but to win all our remaining five matches. “I am confident that the whole team will be upbeat and ready to make a turnaround when we take on Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday in our opening match of the Lahore-leg.” Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi said: “We played some outstanding cricket in Karachi in what was a very competitive start to the PSL 7. At present, number three on the points table is not a bad position to be in as it keeps us in the hunt of a top-two finish and a potential advantage in the play-offs.”

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan said: “I am really proud of my players and support staff who have succeeded in sustaining the momentum that we gained in Abu Dhabi last season. As title defenders I really could not have asked for anything more from my team and they have been simply outstanding as reflected with our unbeaten record in the Karachi-leg. I have simply asked my players to keep doing what they did in Karachi and avoid any complacent thoughts as we know that all our opponents have enough firepower in their ranks to catch us off guard any day of the tournament.” Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz said: “The Karachi-leg didn’t go out as planned and we were not able to play to the best of our abilities. However, Peshawar Zalmi has always fought its way through in the PSL and as always we have enough depth, class and experience in our squad for a turnaround in the Lahore-leg.” Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said: “Our sensational victory against Lahore Qalandars has given us renewed hope and we are determined to carry on in the same vein in Lahore. Jason Roy made a memorable contribution for us and his presence at the top of the order has given us great firepower that I am sure will come in handy for us in Lahore.”