Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

A union representing Starbucks employees on Tuesday accused the coffee chain of firing workers attempting to organize in the US state of Tennessee.

Starbucks Workers United said that employees comprising “almost the entire union organizing committee” at a store in Memphis were fired weeks after two Starbucks stores in New York became the first to formally organize.

“I was fired by Starbucks today for ‘policies’ that I’ve never heard of before and that I’ve never been written-up about before,” Nikki Taylor, who worked as a shift supervisor, said in a statement released by the union.

“This is a clear attempt by Starbucks to retaliate against those of us who are leading the union effort at our store and scare other partners.”

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that seven workers were fired, but said that the terminations were over violations of safety and security policies. “We respect our partners’ rights to organize,” the spokesperson told AFP, noting that “we also expect our partners to follow the policies we have at our stores.” “We are not engaging in any anti-union activities,” he added. In December, two Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York became the first in the United States to vote to unionize, and workers at more than 50 stores are now trying to do the same.