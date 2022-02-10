A movement to appreciate the beauty of Pakistan

Everyone knows no tea-time is complete without Pakistan’s favourite cookie, the iconic Sooper Milk and Egg Cookies! Now, the brand has taken the delicious ingredient-duo and created a new plain cake for those looking for a softer, spongier dip in their favourite hot beverage called Sooper Soft Bakes!

With this new launch, it seems like the newcomer has taken over the country by storm! Social media has been filled with influencers, tea-time enthusiasts and dessert-lovers alike, photographing the delicious cake at scenic and iconic spots all over the country. We have seen Umar Khan of the famous Ukhano Instagram page post a photograph of the cake in front of the gorgeous Faysal Mosque located at the heart of the nation’s capital. Other influencers seen posting about the cake include names such as digital creator Dananeer, Tere Bin singer Uzair Jaswal, content creator Irfan Junejo and award-winning internet celebrity Romaisa Khan to name a few!

This movement is creating positive sentiments for the beauty of Pakistan as well as celebrating Pakistan’s love for chai and snacks! New posts are popping up on our feeds from across the country. Some of our favourite locations that we have spotted include Mohatta Palace, Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazaar, Badshahi Mosque, Wagah Border, Rukn-e-Alam Tomb, and Sialkoti Gate but the list of awe-inspiring views seems endless with the Sooper Soft Bakes movement!

With all this hype, we can’t wait to sink our teeth into the soft snack, and jump onto the bandwagon, take some gorgeous photographs and add to the map of Sooper Ka Pakistan!