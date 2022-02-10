Mehwish’s new hair takes Internet by storm

Pakistani showbiz diva Mehwish Hayat stunned fans with her new haircut and killer pose flaunting her style. Hayat got bangs on her hair and her long black tresses enhanced the beauty of the new cut. The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress took to the photo-blogging site and made jaws drop with her beauty. The starlet donned a warm and cosy attire sitting beside her room window seemingly lost in thoughts. Captioning the post, Hayat wrote, “I was bored.” Her post garnered around a thousand likes and her fans admired her new look to the core.













