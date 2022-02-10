Dudu inspires Palmeiras to Club World Cup final

ABU DHABI: Dudu scored one goal and created another as Palmeiras defeated Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the Club World Cup final and set up a potential showdown with Chelsea. The playmaker released Raphael Veiga for the opening goal just before half-time and then fired in a second for Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras early in the second half. The Brazilian side await the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between Chelsea and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal as they try to end a run of eight straight titles for European clubs. “Since I was a kid I’ve always dreamed of this, I’ve always been a Palmeiras supporter,” said Veiga. “Dudu gave me a great ball and I was able to put it away well. I know we still haven’t won anything but we’ve taken a very big step in that direction.” Roughly two-thirds of the 15,000-seat Al Nahyan Stadium was occupied by green-clad Palmeiras fans, many of whom made the 12,000-kilometre trip from Sao Paulo, for a repeat of last year’s third-place play-off won on penalties by Al Ahly.













