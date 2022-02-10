Men make bricks and work on farm to win brides

Twenty-five-year-old Ataullah is delighted. He is taking his bride with him. In a simple wedding ceremony, men are dancing and women and children are singing.

On the face, it looks like a typical nuptial. However, it is everything but that.

They say, “If you want it, you have to earn it.”

Ataullah had to toil day in, day out to convince his in-laws of his worthiness to be hitched to their daughter. He came from Shikarpur to Sukkur and underwent a tough exam: he made bricks, worked in fields and took care of his father-in-law. After a month, he passed the exam with flying colours. Now, he can celebrate.

This is a 400-year-old ritual followed by the Jogi tribe in Sindh’s cities of Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Khairpur. People in Sukkur’s Khamiso village justify this excruciating exercise. It ensures their daughters’ future is secured. The divorce rate is almost zero because the custom guarantee that only worthy men take their daughters’ hand.

Attaullah proved himself worthy and now he is taking his bride. But, his trial has not ended yet. For a month, whatever he earns will go into buying jahez or dowry for his wife.

Every man of the Jogi tribe has to work equally hard to get married. Sahil Jogi who reports here also did it.