Nimra Khan and Aima sing Lata’s songs

Pakistani artists Nimra Khan and Aima Baig sang a popular song of Lata Mangeshkar to pay tribute to the late artist. Pakistani actor Nimra Khan took to photo and video sharing app Instagram to post a rendition of the Bollywood veteran’s song ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, which came out more than 50 years ago in 1964 and is considered as one of the best in her elaborate career.

The 52-second clip which has been watched by thousands of users of the social platform garnered immense love for the ‘Bhool’ actor. Another notable tribute came from the ‘Amanat’ singer Aima Baig, who shared her version of the same song on social media, receiving applaud from social media users, while a few took the opportunity to criticise the artist, claiming the song was ‘ruined’ by her.

Besides Nimra Khan and Aima Baig, the superstar of Pakistan’s music industry Atif Aslam performed another classic by the celebrated musician, ‘Naam Ghum Jayega’ from the 1977 Bollywood movie ‘Kinara’, to remember her.

Furthermore, celebrities like Samina Peerzada, Adnan Siddiqui and Ali Zafar have also paid homage to the late artist.

It is pertinent to mention that Lata Mangeshkar, also known as ‘Nightingale of India’ passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to a hospital in early January this year after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

In her career spanning seven decades, the late artist had over 30,000 songs in different languages to her credit, while Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and Bharat Ratna as well, the top three civilian honours of India.