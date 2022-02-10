Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for Amrita Singh

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for her mother Amrita Singh, who turned 64 on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actor shared sweet throwback photos with her mother along with a heartfelt birthday note.

Sara said, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me.

“I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude.”

She posted the pictures with hashtag “#bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter.”

Sara Ali Khan looks exactly like her mom Amrita Singh in the pictures, saying “like mother like daughter”.