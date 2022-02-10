Hareem shares sun-kissed pictures

Actor and model Hareem Farooq shared a stylish picture of her which went viral on the social media application Instagram.

Hareem Farooq, who is the cousin of music composer Abdullah Siddiqui, is seen wearing an orange top and maroon trousers in the image.

She wore shoes, jewellery and sunglasses to go along with them.

“Sun’s out I’m ready let’s do this?,” her caption read.

The picture became a hit on the picture and video-sharing platform. Thousands of users liked the social media posts while it had countless comments.

A netizen wrote that she looked beautiful and fabulous while another stated that the picture was nice. A third said that the celebrity is the true Disney princess.

Hareem Farooq, with 2.6 million followers, is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. She takes to the picture and video-sharing platform for sharing her pictures and projects’ BTS. She also shares words of wisdom for them.

Her account is being followed by celebrities Ayesha Omar, Arsalan Naseer, Aamna Ilyas, Aamna Ilyas, Hania Aamir, Syra Yousuf, Sanam Jung and Sanam Saeed.

Hareem Farooq sustained severe injuries in a traffic accident near Islamabad back in 2013.