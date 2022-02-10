Vicky Kaushal to play Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next

Last week, Vicky Kaushal, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment were spotted in Mumbai and since then rumours of a possible collaboration between the trio has been doing the rounds.

In fact, the Masaan actor was reportedly spotted outside Mehra’s office earlier as well. Pinkvilla now has some more update on this much publicised meeting. We have learnt that Vicky, Rakeysh and Ritesh are working together on a film based on Mahabharat’s Karna.

“The project is extremely close to Rakeysh’s heart and has been wanting to make a film on it for many years now. Vicky will play the titular role in this mythological-drama, which will be narrated from the perspective of Karna. Excel Entertainment will be producing the film and the trio are extremely excited to collaborate on this one. The movie is expected to roll by the end of this year, and Vicky will start with his prep closer to the shooting date,” informs a source close to the development.

Shahid Kapoor was earlier in talks with Mehra to highlight the film with Ronnie Screwvala backing the project. However, things seem to have changed now. Interestingly, Vicky has earlier committed to play another Mahabharat character Ashwatthama in Aditya Dhar’s the Immortal Ashwatthama. The film had been put on hold a while back, but now is back on track as well.

Besides these projects, Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele and Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. He is also in talks to play a pivotal role in Rajkumar Hirani’s next, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Pinkvilla reached out to Vicky, Mehra and Excel Entertainment’s representative for a confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.