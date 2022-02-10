Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi bust out groovy dance moves

Showbiz divas Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi bust out some groovy dance moves on social media.

Fans are loving the two starlets’ fun dance to “Sohna Tu” by Pepsi.

Anoushay Abbasi is a former VJ who has come a long way since making her debut. The Nanhi star has mostly popular as a side character during her early days, due to issues with weight and being considered too ‘chubby’ to play a lead role. However, that is not the case anymore. The talented actress is now one of the rising stars of the drama industry at present.

On the other hand, Hira Mani is an actress who needs no introduction. She has garnered a lot of praise from audiences because of her rare talent. She is known for her roles in Do Bol, Ghalati, Kashf, and Yun to Pyar Hai Bahut. Hira has made a name for herself through her hard work and dedication to the business. She is married to showbiz star Mani and has two adorable boys.

Recently, the two divas got together to bust out some groovy dance moves to Pepsi’s catchy new single “Sohna Tu”. As part of the “Why Not Meri Jaan” promotion, fans and celebrities alike are challenging each other to a dance-off. This time around, Hira and Anoushay accept actor Muneeb Butt’s challenge. Here it is! Fans are loving the dance moves, while others are not too thrilled about it.