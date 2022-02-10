Pakistan marching towards stability under Imran: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the country was moving towards stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a reference in the memory of senior journalists Hafiz Sanaullah and Rahimullah Yusufzai at the Peshawar Press Club, Chaudhry said the country was taking loans to pay off old debts as Rs23 trillion was borrowed during Zardari and Nawaz’s tenure, says a news report.

Calling the members of the opposition “incompetent”, the minister said “a third party emerged in the form of Imran Khan which ended the dominance of two political families in the country. Chaudhry said that all the institutions are with the government, adding that the PTI did not follow the politics of resistance. “Those who have assets abroad benefit from the rising dollar,” he added. “Politics of the Sharif family is coming to an end and the government will not let them get away without bringing back the looted money,” he said. Talking about the disqualification of Faisal Vawda, Chaudhry said he will exercise his legal right in the case as he is hopeful to get justice from the high courts.

He praised the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saying that they fought with terrorism resolutely.

“Pakistan is not a weak country and we will prove that.”