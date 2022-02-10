Dissolve assembly before long march, Bilawal tells Imran

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has decided to start their long march against the ‘selected government’ from Karachi on February 27.

Talking to reporters in Multan on Wednesday, Bilawal said they had exposed the government on the first day of its tenure and was busy fighting it since then.

“Other parties were not participating in the by-elections; however, the PPP stood its ground and fought against the PTI by not leaving the field empty,” he said, adding that the party fought in the Senate election as well. Bilawal said the march will be successful as “Imran has already lost the first round of local bodies elections”.

Bilawal took a swipe at the prime minister and said Imran Niazi was running away after disqualifying his candidate (Faisal Vawda) to contest in the next elections, says a news report.

“The PM should dissolve the National Assembly before the march if he has the courage to do so,” he added.

“Some people did not stand with us on the no-confidence motion; however, they are now supporting us,” said Bilawal, adding that the party will campaign for the no-confidence motion to oust the PTI-led government. Calling the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, an “anti-national agreement”, he said it was a deal between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and PTI. “The Transparency International has called the country more corrupt than ever,” Bilawal said, adding, “those who have accused the PPP of corruption haven’t proved it and they should be convicted.”

Last month, Bilawal had announced that he will lead a long march against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Bilawal demanded immediate transparent election in the country, as he termed democracy “the only solution to the problems of the country.”

He said the nation wants to get rid of the “selected” government and a transparent election is the only solution.