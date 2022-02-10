ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday finally announced its verdict in PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s dual nationality case, disqualifying him as a lawmaker.

The Commission had reserved the verdict on PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail’s plea seeking Vawda’s disqualification on December 23, 2021.

In Wednesday’s hearing, a three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, announced taking the notification for Vawda’s election as a Senator back.

The bench observed that Vawda resigned from the National Assembly seat to cover his crime and directed him to turn in all the financial benefits and privileges he had been enjoying as senator within two months, says a news report.

However, the ECP stated that Vawda could still reach out to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict for his disqualification.

It is pertinent to mention that Vawda had resigned as an MNA in March 2021, on the day of the Senate election, but he will no longer be a senator after the conclusion of his disqualification case.

The petitioners, PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Asif Mehmood and Mian Faisal, had contended that Vawda had concealed his US nationality while submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer for the National Assembly seat, and refrained from stating the date of his renunciation of the US nationality despite being asked by the ECP several times.