Sehat card to introduce new culture of free, equal treatment to public: Farrukh

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that universal health cards (Insaf Sehat cards) was one of the best programmes launched by the PTI government which would introduce a new culture of free and equal treatment to all and sundry.

Addressing the Sehat cards launching ceremony for Faisalabad division at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he said that 3200,000 families and 15 million individuals would enjoy this unprecedented facility in four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

He paid best tributes to the legendary and approach-making personality of Prime Minister

Imran Khan and said that he had deep respect for the common people and was trying his best to facilitate them despite the economic crunch.

He said that he brought laurel for the country by winning historic world cricket cup.

This achievement was followed by the establishment of Cancer Hospital – Shaukat Khanum – and now this flagship project of health facility had been inaugurated.

He said that two million people had so far been treatment under the programme across the country including 0.9 million people from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP), 0.7 million people from Punjab and 0.4 million individuals from Islamabad and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

He further said that insurance companies had so far paid claims of Rs 46 billion under the scheme.

He said that Imran Khan was committed to serve the masses particularly to the people of neglected segments.

He criticized the past rulers and said that they failed to provide this most fundamental facility to the masses as they were in the habit of proceeding abroad for their treatment.

He said that Imran Khan had to “live and die” in this country. Hence his attachment with the people was just natural.

He said that 900 hospitals in Pakistan would extend medical facility to 40 million families while 180 million individuals would enjoy the free medical cover.

He said the PTI government had taken four major steps including 10 billion tree tsunami programme which was appreciated at the global level.

He said the second major project was Ehsaas programme for which Rs 260 billion had been earmarked to provide much-needed succor and relief to 70 million individuals.

The third one was unique and innovative strategy of smart lockdown to preserve jobs and continue the industrial wheel side by side during corona when the developed economies were opting for complete lockdown.

He also paid best tributes to the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and said that instead of lofty claims and cosmetic steps like previous chief minister, Buzdar had allocate Rs 400 billion to provide health insurance to the people in the province. Similarly, he allocated record amount of Rs.750 billion for development projects in addition to establishing 19 universities and constructing and renovating roads.

He said that Sardar Usman Buzdar was ranked first among all chief ministers in Pakistan as he was working humbly without projecting and boosting his claims of “serving the masses”.

He said that past rulers who looted and plundered the country must land into the jail as they failed to serve and facilitate the masses.

Earlier, a documentary on health cover scheme was also screened.

PTI asks ECP to activate scrutiny committee at the earliest: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to activate scrutiny committee regarding Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as early as possible.

Talking to media outside ECP here, he said that the scrutiny committee was inactive due to the retirement of one member.

He said that PML-N’s Rs640 million and and PPP’s Rs350 million could not be accounted for.

He said that 9 secret accounts of PML-N and 12 secret accounts of PPP have been discovered.

He said that PTI leadership was regularly appearing before the Election Commission of Pakistan and pleading that accounts of all political parties should be examined.

Taking a jibe on the opposition he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Safdar should give an account of their respective parties’ accounts details.

“Those who made party limited a company in UK and made payments Marg Siegel should file theirs replies”, he said.

The minister said that the habit creating hurdles in way of law would have to be abandoned.

“On the one hand there is 22 years of struggle and on the other hand there is corruption”, he maintained.

Those who called each other as “selected” and claimed of dragging one another on streets have joined hands to cover up their loot and plunder.

Imran Khan, he said has come up with the biggest health reform programme in the history of Pakistan.

He said that Health Card facility would be extended to 3.2 million families of Faisalabad division today.