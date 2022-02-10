Completion of Malir Expressway to reduce burden of traffic in Karachi: SACM

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister (SACM) on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects (PPPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said the Malir Expressway Project was one of the most important projects and its completion would help decrease the public issues besides reducing the burden of traffic in metropolitan city as it was connected with M-9. This he said while presiding over a meeting here at Sindh Finance Department which was also attended by PPPP unit DG Shahab Qamar Ansari, Project Director Niaz Soomro, Director -I Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo, Director Finance PPP Unit Yasir Khokhar, MPAs Yousuf Baloch, Saleem Baloch and other stakeholders. The meeting was briefed about the number of problems and their amicable resolution without any disturbance to the local population. The SACM directed to hire local people in the project so that their grievances could be addressed. He asked them to build service road for access of machinery to the projects sites. It should be ensured that flood water not create problems for the local people. The unnecessary displacement of people should be avoided, he maintained. He said the Sindh government was fully committed to facilitate the people and land issues in completion of this project would resolved on priority.













