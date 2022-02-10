Imran Niazi starts farewell tours: Marri

Central Information Secretary PPP-P and the member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi has begun his farewell tours to various countries and those who had launched camping’s against former president Asif Ali Zardari would face disgrace and embarrassment.

This she said while reacting on the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech heron today. While criticizing the PTI led government, she said that the secret of Imran Khan’s economic growth is only embezzlement in the funds of charity and alms and said that Imran Khan commits big thefts and involves in the mega corruption cases not petty thefts.

“PTI led government has embezzled billions of rupees in the purchase of LNG case while more than Rs. 450 billion were looted under the disguise of health card which is the mega corruption story of Imran Khan’s government”, she added.

She said that a mega government hospital project could be built at the cost of Rs. 10 billion for poor people and even free treatment and salaries of employees could also released from it, but Imran Khan wants to close the government hospitals for running his business.

She further said that Imran Khan played the role of conspirator for more than 25 years and today nation is left at the mercy of an incompetent and false Prime Minister like Imran Khan.