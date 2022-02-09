Govt not scared of opposition’s tactics: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the government was not scared of the opposition’s tactics as its each party had its different goals. Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was listening voices of long march in March for the last three years. The opposition wanted to create political instability in the county, he said.

The minister said all allied political parties were fully intact with the government but difference of opinion was the part of democratic system, adding that the opposition had failed on every front against the government and recent defeat in the Senate regarding passage of the State Bank bill was one of them.

Shibli said the meetings between the political parties was the part of politics and the government allied parties were not going anywhere.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was declared absconder from the courts and serious cases were registered against the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, he said change could not be made in overnight rather it needed continuous process.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Pervez Khattak was doing hard work to win the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.