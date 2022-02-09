In 2022, a high-end international shoe manufacturer will step into Pakistan market

Hoog is a prominent shoe industry design house and supplier with strengths in product creation, line merchandising, sourcing, and product distribution. They are thrilled to announce its entry into the Pakistan retail market in 2022. Hoog shoes are well-known and respected all over the world for their high-quality materials and trendy designs. With Hoog’s entry into the Pakistan market, the company is staying true to its stated objective “To make it possible for more people to discover and obtain their dream shoes.”

Hoog shoes have one-of-a-kind quality, constructed of the finest leather, wonderfully soft and comfortable, and packaged with care. Similarly, Hoog is dedicated to providing superior quality, innovative designs, and the most fashionable styles. The shoemaker offers a range of classic shoe styles that include Oxford, Blucher, Derby, Boots, Moccasins, Loafers, Monk Straps, Sneakers, and more. Each shoe is entirely handcrafted by highly skilled artisans using decades-old golden techniques, patterns, and equipment to deliver superior craftsmanship.

Hoog shoes are not only stylish and well-made, but they are also comfortable. Hoog puts a specific emphasis on making sure their leather inserts are supportive and give stability and protection to reduce strain or tension from day-to-day wear. Hoog knows the value of producing a shoe that looks great, feels wonderful, and is extremely durable.

The company has been providing affordable premium goods to private label shoe manufacturing enterprises and entrepreneurs for over a decade. They are a reliable source for its sustainable shoe manufacturing, handmade shoes, and it has swiftly become one of the world’s most trusted private label shoemakers with a diverse clientele across the globe.

The multinational footwear brand, known for selling b2b and now b2c, has successfully launched in the UAE on Amazon UAE and Namshi. Hoog has also started an online boutique on Amazon England. With the addition of the Pakistan market, the high-quality footwear company is moving into a country that Hoog believes has a strong potential for luxury footwear sales.

About Hoog: Hoog, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, is a global footwear firm that sells b2b and b2c products. For the past decade, the company has provided private label shoe production with the purpose of offering affordable premium goods to entrepreneurs and businesses. Furthermore, the company’s b2b merchandise is supplied to a number of new brands sold on Amazon around the world. Hoog’s b2c products are available online. As an online retailer Hoog has successfully established ecommerce sites on Amazon UAE and Namshi in the United Arab Emirates. Hoog has also had success with online sales on Amazon England. In 2022, the high-end shoe company will enter the Pakistan market.

