All coalition partners behind PTI govt: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that all coalition partners are behind the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and we did not have worries about the allied partners.

The Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), has always been supporting the PTI leadership, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said has been successful in passing the bills from the Senate due to the support and confidence of the allied parties. In reply to a question, he said Opposition parties are facing division and disruption because of their own party members. He said the incumbent government continues working for the welfare of the people.