Bulgarian Ambassador visits Peshawar Museum, Sethi House

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan, Ms. Irena Gancheva on Wednesday visited historic Peshawar Museum, the biggest facility of the Ghandhara Art in world.

She also visited the historic, Ali Mardan Villa and Sethi House and visited its different sections.

The Bulgarian Ambassador acknowledged the efforts and strong commitment of Directorate of Archaeology & Museums KP and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government who have delivered on the vision of heritage.

The authorities briefed the distinguished guest about the history and antiquities preserved in Peshawar Museum.

Established in the heart of Peshawar some 150 years ago, Peshawar Museum has achieved a unique historical distinction of being a home to over 30,000 antiquities and a complete life story of Lord Bhudda, attracting thousands of tourists and followers of Buddhism every year.

It is the largest Museum of the world in terms of Ghandhara Art where about 14,000 ancient antiques and artifects out of 30,000 antiquities are currently put on display and preserved.

The complete life story of Founder of Buddhism, Lord Buddha was kept preserved in the forms of statues and panels, which are attracting followers of Buddhism from cross the world.

Besides ancient dresses of Waziristan, tribes, cooking plates and antique jewlary, Peshawar Museum is a unique museum of South Asia where muzzal loaded guns mostly used by British Army and Swords of the freedom fighters, kings and warriors of the pre-partition era besides punched marked coins were put on display for archeologists, tourists and general public.

The Museum was first started as Victoria hall in 1896 initially used as Dancing Club during colonial era and was later converted into Peshawar Museum in 1906.

The present main hall of the Peshawar Museum was built in 1906 in the memory of Queen Victoria.

The entire building of the museum has been recently renovated and conserved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and was opened for tourists.