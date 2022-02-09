527,355 children to be administer polio vaccine in Sargodha

SARGODHA: As many as 527,355 children under five years of age will be vaccinated against polio in the upcoming five-day campaign to be held from Feb 28 to March 4 in Sargodha district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia while addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee at DC Office Committee Room on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that 2548 teams consisting of 5488 persons including 2264 mobile, 202 fixed and 82 transit teams would be formed to achieve 100% targets of anti-polio campaign.

The DC directed the concerned departments to perform their duties with honesty and also warned that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.

He urged parents to cooperate with teams and play their role for polio-free country.