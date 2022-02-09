Probe underway to determine how nail impales through woman’s head: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that a probe was underway to determine how a nail impaled through the head of a woman, assuring that facts behind the incident would be shared once the investigation was completed

Barrister Saif said though the woman has adopted a stance that she got a nail stuck in her head while working at home however he added the matter would be investigated in detail.

The doctors, he said, preferred treatment rather than going into the detail but there was information that a fake healer impaled the nail into the woman’s head, assuring her that she would give birth to a male offspring. He said anyone found involved in this insane and dangerous act would be taken to the task.

It may be mentioned here that a woman came to Lady Reading Hospital with a nail stuck in her head. In her initial statement, she said a healer impaled a nail in her head and told that she would give birth to a baby boy, however later the woman diverted from her initial statement saying the nail went through her head while she accidentally hit her head into a wall.