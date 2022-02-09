Today is day of  happiness for people of Faisalabad division, says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said today was a day of great happiness for people of Faisalabad division.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing health cards to 3.2 million families in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot districts.

He said that the health cards would be issued to the entire population with facility of up to one million rupees annually for free treatment from selected private and government hospitals.