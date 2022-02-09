Opposition parties make new bid to unite against govt to save corruption: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said that the political parties do need to correct their past mistakes and they should not be united against government to save their top leaders’ corrupt practices.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there is “an alliance between the opponent political parties, adding, the repeated alliance is only aimed at protecting the looted wealth of the nation and for this purpose opposition political parties are doing the politics of personal interests.

He said that the opposition parties had always raised hollow slogans and snubbed rights of the common man to fill their own coffers, he added.

Both the political parties had tarnished the respect of the vote, and become allies for the sake of personal gains, he added.

He expressed confidence that government with its allied parties were on same page, adding, there are no differences amongst PTI as we all believe in the leadership of Imran Khan.

Public have no option better than the PTI and incumbent government will contest the elections 2023 will full force and confidence, he added.