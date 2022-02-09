Hassan Ali fighting with teammates: video viral

The video of Islamabad United fast bowler Hassan Ali’s fighting with his teammates over a game of Ludo has gone viral across social media.

The cricketers are fiercely competitive when it comes to on-field competition on the field. This time, it happened off the field.

According to ARY News, the situation started with Hassan Ali began teasing his teammates during a game. However, they started shouting at each other after a dice was rolled.

The game reportedly continued and the players enjoyed themselves.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad United players including its captain Shadab Khan take a keen interest in playing Ludo.

With three wins and two defeats from the five games, Islamabad United are at second position in the standings with six points.

Hassan Ali has taken six wickets from Islamabad United’s all five games at a bowling average of 34.17 in this year’s edition so far.

PSL 7 matches started on January 27 and will end on February 27. The tournament is being contested among six teams namely Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

The matches in Karachi came to an end. The teams will now head to Lahore to play the remaining round-robin games and the elimination fixtures.

Hassan Ali has represented the national side in 122 across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has 221 international wickets and 771 runs to his name.

The pacer played a key role in Pakistan’s 2017 ICC Champions Trophy victory. He was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 dismissals.

He has played 138 T20 fixtures. He has taken 181 wickets and scored 446 runs in it.