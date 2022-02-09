Alleged associate of ex-Honduran president gets life in US jail for drug trafficking

New York: An alleged associate of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez was on Tuesday sentenced by a New York judge to life in prison for drug trafficking.

Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez was also ordered to pay almost $152 million for smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States and for weapons possession. Fuentes was found guilty in March 2021 following a two-week trial. He was convicted of three counts after a day and a half of deliberations in a Manhattan federal court.

During the trial, US prosecutors said Hernandez had helped Fuentes smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States — an allegation the ex-president denied. Hernandez’s brother, Tony Hernandez, was sentenced to life in prison for large-scale drug trafficking last year.

Prosecutors had said he was the middle man between Fuentes and the former president, who has not been charged.