‘All is not well’ within PTI-led ruling alliance

An MQM-P delegation continue to hold political meetings for the second day in Lahore on Tuesday, with Senior Deputy Convener Aamir Khan and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar meeting opposition PML-N and another PTI government ally PML-Q.

The MQM-P delegation first met with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s Model Town residence in Lahore. Addressing a press conference following the meeting, Shehbaz said Imran was not concerned about the problems of the masses but only the opposition. “Life has become hard for people due to the additional taxes, rising electricity prices, etc,” he said, adding that all these issues were discussed with the MQM-P delegation in a meeting held before the press conference, says a news report. Shehbaz said the people of Pakistan had never imagined a more corrupt government in the history than the current government. Recalling the tenure of PML-N, Shehbaz said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif initiated projects worth billions of rupees for the people of Karachi. Shehbaz said during the meeting, PML-N members urged the MQM-P leaders to think about Pakistan before they thought about their alliance with the PTI-led government. “Today’s ally can become tomorrow’s rival,” he said, adding that the delegation will discuss all issues highlighted during the meeting with their party leadership in Karachi.

MQM-P leader Amir Khan said people “want to get rid of the government as soon as possible.” He was of the view that issues should be resolved through dialogue and all matters discussed with the PML-N leaders will be put before the party committee. He said the two parties had already agreed to work together for the betterment of the country. The MQM-P delegation later met PML-Q leadership, where both the coalition partners agreed to adopt a “wait-and-see” policy until the opposition’s agenda became clearer, a private TV channel reported.

Aamir Khan and Wasim Akhtar met with PML-Q leadership Chaudhry Shujaat and Pervez Elahi at their residence. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Aamir said they had arrived to inquire after the health of Shujaat. The MQM-P leader said they were with the government, but they would decide their future in consultation with PML-Q and its allies. “There is no facilitation in politics. We have not excluded anyone.” Pervaiz Elahi, a senior PML-Q leader as well as the Punjab Assembly speaker, told reporters on the occasion that the issue of the LG law was under way and they had agreed on 60% of the matter with the opposition. “However, it is certain that if any party comes to power, we cannot change it.”

Elahi further said the opposition would respond to the no-confidence motion itself. “Right now thing are gathering in the kitchen. We will decide when something comes out cooked.” The PML-Q leader pointed out that there were only two years of the PTI-led government left, claiming that there was no talk of overthrowing it or moving a no-confidence motion. “[PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali] Zardari sahib said that he wanted to come to inquire after the health of Shujaat sahib and that was his real purpose,” he said referring to the former president’s recent visit to the PML-Q leadership’s residence. He added that the allies would consult again when the opposition’s strategy became clearer.