Govt encouraging trade and investment: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a conducive atmosphere is being provided by the government to encourage trade and investment activities as the Chief Minister’s Facilitation Cell has also been set up to facilitate investors in the province.He said this during a meeting with delegation of the Tawan Group which called on him at CM Office. The delegation appreciated the investment-friendly initiatives of the provincial government.

Usman Buzdar said full support had been extended to local as well as foreign investors and Punjab’s business-friendly environment had become an example for other provinces. The investment activities would also boost employment opportunities while the Mubarak Centre would encourage trade and economic activities, the chief minister added. The chief secretary, secretary housing department, chairman Planning & Development, principal secretary to CM and others were also present. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to start the elevated expressway project in the provincial metropolis without delay saying it would reduce traffic congestion on the canal and Multan roads.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on the elevated expressway project held under his chair at CM Office. Progress on different ongoing development projects of LDA was reviewed. The chief minister said the elevated expressway would provide an easy access to commuters to reach the motorway. Such projects were necessary in view of the growing population as elevated expressway would reduce traffic congestion on busy roads by 65%, he said.